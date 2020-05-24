Mr. Joseph H. Morgan
Mr. Morgan, 82, passed Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was a truck driver for Roadway Express. He is survived by wife, Rebecca L. Morgan; sons, Joseph C., J. P. and Nathaniel Morgan; daughters, Dorothy M. and Christina R. Morgan; and 16 grandchildren. Family Hour Wake and Funeral Service, 4 and 5 p.m. respectively, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Pastor Roger D. Carson, Officiant.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.