Mr. Joseph H. MorganMr. Morgan, 82, passed Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was a truck driver for Roadway Express. He is survived by wife, Rebecca L. Morgan; sons, Joseph C., J. P. and Nathaniel Morgan; daughters, Dorothy M. and Christina R. Morgan; and 16 grandchildren. Family Hour Wake and Funeral Service, 4 and 5 p.m. respectively, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Pastor Roger D. Carson, Officiant.