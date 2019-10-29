|
Joseph J. Katona
Joseph J. Katona, age 67, passed away October 25, 2019. Joe was born October 6, 1952 to James and Mary (Szegedi) Katona. Joe attended Birmingham Elementary, St. Francis De Sales (class of 1970), and received his degree from the University of Toledo in 1974. Joe began working for the family business, Soldier Brothers ABTL, at age 8 washing trucks for his father. After graduating college, he continued to work full time performing numerous jobs for the family business. In 1982, he made a career change and began working for Lucas County Jobs and Family Services, retiring in 2012 as their Records Manager. On December 18, 1982, he married Rosalie Dandar and they spent 37 adventurous years together. Joe enjoyed gardening, working on his Jeep and '78 Corvette, and baking Hungarian kalacs and nut rolls. His Hungarian sausage (Kolbasz) was so popular that Joe was fondly known as the Sausage King of Northwood by family and friends.
Joe is survived by his wife, Rosalie; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Shawn; grandchildren, Phillip, Lily, Sophia, and Olivia; sister, Marsha Cramer; in- laws, Michael E. Dandar, John and Maggi Dandar, Mary and Michael Johnston, Andy Rasi; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Barbara Rasi, Jim and Kathleen Katona, Joann and Bill Wolfe; in-laws, John and Ann Dandar, Jennafer Dandar.
Visitation will be at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday October 31, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Parastas Services beginning at 7 p.m. Family will also greet friends at St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, 4001 Navarre Ave., Oregon, Ohio Friday, November 1, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until The Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Michael's Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019