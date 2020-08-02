1/1
Joseph J. Rossi
1959 - 2020
Joseph J. Rossi

Joseph J. Rossi, 60 formerly of Medford, Massachusetts and Toledo, Ohio passed away on July 31, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

He was born August 14,1959 to John and Elda Rossi.

He served in the air force, and also spent many years working with computers.

Joe loved computers, woodworking, fishing, fly tying, dancing and music. He also loved to play cards and cook. He was loved by his family.

Joe is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth (Rossi) Baumberger, Erika Rossi, and his grandchildren, Lucia and Dimitri Baumberger.

He is also survived by his brothers, John (Rose) Rossi, Kenneth Rossi, Russell (Lillian) Rossi, Martin (Caroline) Rossi, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
