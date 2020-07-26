Joseph James Feudi
Joseph James Feudi, age 44, of Petersburg, MI, passed peacefully on July 21, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, after a near six-year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Joe was born February 8, 1976, in Toledo to Jim and Diane (Stevenson) Feudi. Joe graduated from Start High School in 1994. He went on to earn his Bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo in 1999. Following graduation he worked as a Golf Professional at Bedford Hills Golf Course, and later he managed Fox Creek, Whispering Willows and Idyl Wyld golf courses in Livonia, MI. In 2005, Joe put his motto "Efficiently Make the Green" to new use when he joined the family business, Ohio National Financial Services - Caputo Agency, as a Financial Advisor. As always, Joe established many lasting relationships in his position as well as served as President of the Toledo Chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA). Joe was a naturally gifted athlete. In addition to his prowess as a golfer, Joe was captain of his high school hockey team. An avid outdoorsman, Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and bird watching. He could always be found at his favorite spot, his family's cottage on Evans Lake. Joe enjoyed all water sports and was a talented slalom and barefoot skier. Once he became a father, he found tremendous joy in pulling his children tubing and wakeboarding behind his beloved Ski Nautique speedboat. Joe was also an incredibly skilled musician that always had a guitar in hand and his voice was a gift to all those who heard it. Many members of Hope Lutheran Church were blessed to hear his voice weekly as Joe was a member of the church and its Praise Team. He was a meticulous and creative woodworker, and as his ALS disease progressed, he still managed to design several projects using the head controls on his mobility wheelchair. Joe loved his family with everything he had in him and will be remembered for his warm smile, his "inappropriate" sense of humor, his love of chocolate and peanut butter, and his natural inclination to be of help to others. Simply put, to know Joe Feudi was to love him. Joe would especially like to thank the University of Michigan ALS Clinic, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, his nurse Renee, and his home health aide Becki for their exceptional care.
Left to cherish his memory are his forever love, tireless caregiver, and wife of almost 15 years, Jill (Caputo); three beautiful children, James (11), Elise (8), and Emma (6); his parents, Jim and Diane Feudi; sister, Gina (Joseph J) Miller; grandmother, Elaine Feudi; in-laws, Matt and Karen Caputo; brothers-in law, Chris Caputo and Jeff (Tess) Caputo; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and his yellow labrador retriever, Leo. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Tony Feudi, and Ray and Josephine Stevenson.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 1-8 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey Rd.). Masks and proper social distancing will be required. Joe's private funeral service can be viewed at 11:00 a.m., Monday by clicking "watch now" on the Tribute Wall of his page at walkerfuneralhomes.com
, where fond memories and condolences can also be shared.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's name be made to The University of Michigan ALS Clinic, 1000 Oak Brook, Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 3000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.
