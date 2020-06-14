Joseph "Papa Joe" James MattoniJoseph James Mattoni, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.Son of Joe and Anna Mattoni; Brother to Sam, Angela and Kathy; Father to Michael and Michelle; Husband of 30 years to Beverly Mattoni; Uncle and Cousin to many, passed away in Toledo Hospital after a short illness.Joe graduated from Central Catholic High School, Toledo in 1962 and attended the University of Toledo before serving in the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant from 1967 through 1969. Joe was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after serving his country in Vietnam.Joe worked for AP Parts/Fauercia for 35 years in purchasing. He loved his job and the people he worked with over the years. He retired in 2009 and lived everyday to the fullest. He enjoyed putting his garden in every year and playing golf.Joe's Italian heritage was something he held very close to his heart. He loved telling stories of coming home as a kid to his mom's homemade frittatas and pasta. Friends and family alike would always stop by for dinner and there was always laughter and stories flowing through the kitchen. He worked at Mazzurco's Italian Food Store on Monroe Street as a teenager, which was a rite of passage in the family. The Mattoni's, Mazzurco's, Jianuzzi's, and Penesse's had frequent gatherings, as you do in an Italian family. This was one of Joe's favorite things to do. Nothing was more important than family.Over the last several years, he enjoyed working side by side with his daughter, Michelle and was the inspiration for the business. They would cook together while listening to Sam Cooke and Jim Croce, singing and laughing throughout. A favorite time of year was in the fall, when so many friends would gather over several days to can tomatoes. Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra would always be playing and he would tell lots of stories about growing up Italian. He always loved the sound of the lids "popping" and considered it a sign of good work.The family is quite sure he is up above, enjoying every moment of being reunited with his mother and father; beloved sister in law, Carrie Mattoni, wife of brother Sam; and dear cousin, Junior Carl Mazzurco.Joe never met a stranger and was loved by so many. His golden rule to follow was always treat others as you want to be treated. He loved life to the fullest. He always wore a smile and would whistle with joy whenever possible. He will be greatly missed by all. As he always said, "Life is good."In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to The Toledo Humane Society.Due to the current circumstances a Memorial Service for Joe will be held at a later date.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Joe's family please visit our website.