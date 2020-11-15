1/1
Joseph John Bauer
1932 - 2020
Joseph John Bauer

Joseph John Bauer, age 88, formerly of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Veteran's Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Delray Beach, FL. Joe was born September 18, 1932, in Toledo to Joseph and Helen Bauer. He attended Central Catholic High School and was a member of Christ the King Church.

Joe was a Medic in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was active with various Veterans groups.

He is survived by his children, Daniel (Jacquie) Bauer of Stuart, FL and Julie Kniseley of Gainesville, FL; four grandchildren, Alexander, Celia, Connor, and Grayson Kniseley of Gainesville, FL; his brother, Richard (Carol) Bauer; sisters, Barbara (Lawrence) Schoepf and Janet (Dennis) Galayda; and beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Christ the King Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo. Visitation will be held at the church at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to your favorite Veterans-related charity. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
09:00 AM
Christ the King Church
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
NOV
16
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
