Joseph John Ide
Joseph John Ide, age 47, passed away on February 19, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1971 in Toledo, Ohio.
Joe was a proud Army Veteran who served in Desert Storm and was stationed in Germany and Israel. He earned his Bachelor's in Marketing Degree from Ohio University in 1997. Joe was a passionate Minnesota Vikings and Ohio State Buckeye fan. He looked forward to annual family vacations with his fiancé, Missy.
Left to cherish his memory is his fiancé, Missy Koester and her daughter, Isabelle; parents, Kathy and Tom Dugan; sister, Kelly (Jeff) Simenc; nieces and goddaughters, Emma and Sofia Simenc; grandmother, Josephine Dugan and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Mary Ide.
The family will receive guests on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer – SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 23, 2019