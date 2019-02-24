Joseph John "Red" Wells



Joseph John "Red" Wells, 94 passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 of respiratory failure. Born July 19, 1924 to Marion E. "Red" Wells and Helen Lardner Wells, he grew up in North Toledo and attended St. Francis de Sales grade school and Woodward High School. The oldest of six sons, he enjoyed sports, especially football, track and golf, participating in many golf trips with his family. He was employed at Pinkerton Tobacco then Textileather before entering the US Army in 1943, serving with the 247th Combat Engineering Battalion from Omaha Beach in Normandy to the Elbe River in Germany. He then returned home and remained at Textileather for more than 42 years, retiring in 1986. He met Dorothy Ellen Curry at the Trianon Ball Room and they married in 1948. They remained married for 66 years and two days until she passed away in 2014. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish for over 65 years. He was a man of very strong faith, watching the mass and Fr. Mitch every morning on television.



He is survived by his son James; daughter-in-law JoEllen; and the apple of his eye granddaughter Molly Wells. He was preceded in death by his wife; son Robert; brothers Marion, Ignatius, William, Perry, and George.



The family would like to express their thanks to Tasha, Utz, Greg and Kris for their companionship.



Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 4227 Bellevue Road, Toledo, Ohio from 10:00-11:00 A.M., where the Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 A.M.



The family suggests tributes to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Central Catholic High School or Notre Dame Academy.



Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019