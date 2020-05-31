Joseph L. GolombJoseph L. Golomb, 81, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home, with his wife by his side. Mr. Golomb was born in Elizabeth, NJ, had resided in Edison, NJ and Sarasota, FL, before settling in Perrysburg, OH, 11 years ago.Joe was a well accomplished business owner of Aircompco in Edison, NJ, for over 40 years. He was a graduate of Auburn University (War Eagle). Joe had a love for sailing since a young age, winning many awards. He loved fishing and a good cigar.Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Golomb; and his sister, Dottie. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Golomb; his daughter, Susan Hardin; son in law, Michael; his son, Jeffrey Golomb; step children, Bill and Cindy Hubbard, Kimberly Charron and Kelly Olenic; grandchildren, Rachael, Elizabeth, Ethan, Davis, Nicholas, Steven, Emma, Eric and Aubrey.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551 (419-874-3133). Condolences can be shared online at