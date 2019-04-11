Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
20 North Gallery
18 N. St. Clair
Toledo, OH
Joseph Louis "Joe" Jordan died early April 5, 2019 after enduring many serious health issues. He is preceded in death by his mother Rhonda, father Paul, step father Richard Redd, aunts Beverly and Ruth, and nephew Robert. Surviving are his spouse, Stas' Krukowski, brothers Michael (Ellie), Patrick (Judy), John (Julie) and sister Julie (Paul) Harrington as well as many nieces and nephews, and his beloved dogs, Ivan Inga, and Olga.

Joe will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. A celebration of his life is planned for Thursday June 27, 2019 starting at 6:00 at 20 North Gallery, 18 N. St. Clair, Toledo, 43604. Interment of his ashes will follow on June 28th at Toledo Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Ansberg-West Funeral Directors for providing services.

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 11, 2019
