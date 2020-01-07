|
Mr. Joseph Lee Tucker, Jr.
Mr. Tucker, Jr., 43, passed Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in his home. He was a 1994 Roy C. Start High School graduate and was a self-employed contractor. He is survived by mother, Shirley Jackson; 5 sons; 1 daughter and 1 brother.
Funeral Services, 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor, Dr. Otis J. Gordon, Jr.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020