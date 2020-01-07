Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Joseph Lee Tucker Jr.

Joseph Lee Tucker Jr. Obituary
Mr. Joseph Lee Tucker, Jr.

Mr. Tucker, Jr., 43, passed Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in his home. He was a 1994 Roy C. Start High School graduate and was a self-employed contractor. He is survived by mother, Shirley Jackson; 5 sons; 1 daughter and 1 brother.

Funeral Services, 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor, Dr. Otis J. Gordon, Jr.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
