Joseph Leo Elliff (Joe), age 95, of Toledo's Point Place Community passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Elizabeth Scott Community. He was born July 20, 1923 in Toledo to Joseph Henry and Rosella Agnes (Brier) Elliff. Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a member of Catholic War Vets Post 639. A graduate of Northwestern University, he was an R&D Engineer at The Devilbiss Company, Manager of Marketing Services at Toledo Pipe Threading/Toledo Beaver Tools, and worked in Sales/Service at Electric Tool and Equipment, retiring in 1989. In retirement, he continued to work part-time, most recently as a property photographer at The Stapleton Insurance Company. Joseph was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, one of the first members of the St. John's golf league, a member of Knights of Columbus Council 4169, and, for many years, exercised three days a week at Super Fitness on Alexis Road.



Joseph is survived by his children, Timothy (Luz) Elliff, Michael (Annarita) Elliff, and Kathleen (Ernest) Seeman; grandchildren, Caitlin (Alex) Stultz, Joseph A. Seeman, Natalie Seeman, Timothy John Elliff (T.J.); step grandchild, Mark Figueroa; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Charlotte Stultz; step grandchild, Tiana Figueroa, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Catherine (Wambold) Elliff in 1972; infant daughter, Anne Elliff; siblings, Kathleen Drysol and Raymond Elliff, and long-time friend and companion, Ethel Francis.



Family and friends may visit Thursday, May 2 from 3 - 8 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH, where a brief Knights of Columbus service will take place at 6:30 pm. The Funeral Mass for Joseph will begin Friday, May 3 at 11 am in St. John the Baptist Church preceded by visitation in the church at 10 am. Interment will be private at a later date in Calvary Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the entire staff at The Elizabeth Scott Community, Always Best Care Senior Services and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the compassionate care they provided to Joe during the past eight months.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio 30000 E. River Rd. Perrysburg, OH 43551 or Autism Speaks 557 Wymore Rd. #101 Maitland, FL 32751. Please share condolences at



hoeningfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on May 1, 2019