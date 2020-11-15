1/1
Joseph M. "Joe" Bush
1942 - 2020
Joseph M. "Joe" Bush, age 78, of Toledo, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born on April 15, 1942 to Peter and Cecilia (Keivens) Bush in Toledo. Joe was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard retiring from the military after 25 years of dedicated service. Joe was also a Toledo Police Officer from 1967 – 1992. He was a true patriot, who loved his country. Joe was a member of the American Legion Toledo Police Post 512. He enjoyed fishing, taking casino trips and traveling to Las Vegas with his wife Gloria. Joe's smile, spirit and caring nature will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, AnnMarie Kralovic and Vicki Quantz. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Gloria Bush; daughter, Andrea (Steve Bloom) Bush-Fall; son, Roc Sr. (Jennifer) Roytek; grandchildren, Zack Bush, Tori Toska, Dylan Toska, Jacob Fall, Dakota Fall, Tommy Bloom, Kyle Bloom, Roc Jr. (Nicole) Roytek, and Sarah (James) Brazeau; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Gavin, Emma, Evan, Austin and Taylor; and nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

There will be no visitation or services per Joe's request and due to the coronavirus. Newcomer Funeral Home – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Patrolman's Association.

To leave a special message for Joe's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
November 13, 2020
To Gloria and family, we are saddened to hear of Joe’s passing. May his light continue to shine through all of you and give you some comfort. He was a good partner and person and friend. Love, Rob and Ella Sweede
Robert and Ella Sweede
Friend
