Joseph M. "Papa Joe" Ravary, age 62, of Erie, MI passed away Friday March 1, 2019. He was born January 23, 1957 in Toledo to Joseph L. and Isabelle (Stuart) Ravary. Joe graduated from the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship at Piney Point, Maryland. He was a Merchant Marine who worked on tug boats his entire career. In 1983, Joe began working as a deck hand with Hannah Marine and retired in 2017 as chief engineer with St. Mary's Cement Company. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and camping. His favorite place to be was up north and would travel there often no matter the season. Joe traveled extensively with his grandkids to BMX competitions. He was a member of the Ottawa River Yacht Club.



Joe will be remembered by his father, Joseph; daughter-in-law, Wendi Klocinski; grandchildren, Kodi and Arkadia Klocinski; sister and Irish twin, Brenda Lake; brothers, Greg Scherrer, Stuart, John (Sarah), and Dan (Bernadette) Ravary; special son, Michael (Sara) Klocinski; special daughters, Leticia Jackson and Jamesetta McBeth; nephews, Parker (his companion in outdoor adventures), Mike, Louis, Ian and Grant; niece, Michelle; dear friend, Barb; and several cousins, including his "favorite" Chris. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Isabelle; wife, Connie of 42 years; and son, Bill "Wilbur".



Per Joe's wishes there will be no service, instead please toast his memory with a Natural Light and your favorite shot. His family will celebrate his life at a later date with family and friends.



