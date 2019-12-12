Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Joseph Marvin Anderson Sr.

Joseph Marvin Anderson Sr. Obituary
Joseph Marvin Anderson, Sr.

Joseph Marvin Anderson, Sr., passed away December 9, 2019, at Promedica Ebeid Hospice. He was born to Edrena and Rufus Anderson, in Toledo, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Rufus Jr. and Eugene Anderson.

He attended Scott High School. Joseph served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from the Ford Motor Stamping Plant after 38 years. He was a faithful supporter of St. Paul AME Zion Church.

He is survived by daughter, Joyce (Gary) Granger; son, Joseph (Kimberly) Anderson; grandchildren, Sheri and Reginald Colbert and Latricia (Timothy) Brewer; brothers, Everett (Delores) and Prentiss Anderson; sisters, Jacqueline Simmons, Marena Giles and Yvonne Dixon.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m., The House of Day Funeral Service, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH. Bishop M.C. McGhee, Eulogist.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 12, 2019
