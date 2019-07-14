Joseph Matthew Strawinski II



Joseph Matthew Strawinski II, age 55, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Methodist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Joseph was born November 19, 1963, in Toledo, Ohio to Joseph and Dorothy (Ireland) Robarge-Strawinski who have preceded him. Joseph was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he was a Security Specialist. He also worked as a welder for many years throughout the Toledo area and spent several years with Toledo Chrysler Jeep. Joseph grew up loving and playing the game of ice hockey. In 1979 he was part of a Toledo travel team (McDonalds) which played in a national tournament and finished 3rd in the nation. In 1982 he led the Toledo Whitmer Panthers to the city championship as the team Captain. Like his mother Dorothy, he enjoyed Ohio State football and watching a good hockey game. He also had a love for fast cars including his first car, a 1971 Chevy Chevelle. Joseph's loving family members who remain are his son, Joseph (Amber) Strawinski III; grandson, Jacob Strawinski; sister, Kathleen (Larry) Lehmann; brother, Daniel (Lynn) Robarge; sister, Cindy (Mike) Myers; brother, Steve (Tabatha) Strawinski; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy (Ireland) Robarge-Strawinski; father, Joseph Strawinski; and stepfather, Charles "Don" Spurgeon. Prayers for Joseph will begin on July 18, 2019 during the procession at Regina Coeli Catholic Church where a Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Father John Miller officiating. Interment will be held afterwards at Toledo Memorial Park where Joseph will be laid to rest with his loving mother. Those wishing to contribute in Joseph's memory are asked to consider the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org/get-involved/donate) or the Regina Coeli Catholic Church. Words of encouragement may be sent to [email protected]



Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019