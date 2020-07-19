I had the pleasure of working with Joe in surgery for 16 wonderful years. I still remember showing him around on his first day with us, I addressed him as Dr. Novi and he told me his mom named him Joe. After that I never called him anything else. We always fought over who got to work with him for the day, because it was always the best day. I still remember the lab coat he would wear when making rounds, big button photos of His kids soccer pictures, he was so proud of his family.He never spoke an unkind word about anyone. He would even check in on us after we had a surgery or family crisis. Please know that you are all In our thoughts and prayers. He made the world a better place.

Sharon

Coworker