Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
Joseph Michael Prather


1994 - 2020
Joseph Michael Prather Obituary
Joseph Michael Prather

Joseph Michael Prather, age 25, passed away on February 6, 2020 in his home. He was born in Toledo on October 8, 1994 to Tammy (Trumbull) Hensley and Thomas G. Prather.

Joe was a "one-of-a-kind kid" who enjoyed sports, mainly football (Dallas Cowboys) and basketball, he loved to cook, he was very compassionate and had a "huge heart". When he loved something or someone he loved with his whole heart. He was a huge animal lover, especially for his dogs. He was a "dreamer" who had many big dreams and he liked to talk about them. But most of all, Joe loved to laugh. He and his mother regularly shared jokes and memes with each other, seeing who could get the bigger laugh.

He is survived by his mother, Tammy (Marc) Hensley, his father Thomas G. Prather (fiancee Tammy Slupczynski), his brother Anthony Prather, step-brother Zachary Hensley, uncle Mark Trumbull, grandparents Darlene Przybylski, David Trumbull and Betty Trapp as well as his puppy, DJ.

Joe was preceded in death by great grandparents Elizabeth and Edward Przybylski, Beryl and Rita Trumbull and Esther Trapp, as well as his cousin, Sara Przybylski.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday February 11, 2020 in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. 43615 where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Please consider a donation in Joe's memory to his family to offset funeral expenses.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
