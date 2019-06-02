Joseph Mohler Mast



Joseph Mohler Mast passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at the age of 87.



Joe was born on June 19, 1931 to Herman and Gertrude Mast in Washington, DC. He was an incorrigible kid and was sent to Randolph-Macon Military Academy in the 8th grade, which he believed was a decision that guided the direction of his life. He was a Battalion Commander his 5th year, which was the highest level attainable. After attending Randolph-Macon College for 1 1/2 years, he joined the Coast Guard spending more than three years overseas on Palawan Island of the South Pacific.



Joe met his wife Lois on a blind date and they were married September 3, 1955. Following his time in the Coast Guard, Joe attended George Washington University and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. He and Lois then relocated to Toledo, OH for a position with Devilbiss Co. Joe got the bug for construction when he started building spec houses with Banis & Robel Lumber, leading him to later form his own construction company.



Commercial construction projects including fire stations, highway info stations, post offices, and apartment complexes were Joe's passion. Tamaron Apartment complexes and Tamaron Country Club kept him busy. He built the Pro Shop and brought life to the Country Club, as well as later built Tamaron Manor Apartments.



Joe loved Devils Lake and vacationing on Sanibel Island with his good friends the Bakers. He was very proud of his children's accomplishments and his grandchildren were the lights of his life. He treasured attending their countless academic and sporting events. He was also blessed the last nine years with a special relationship with Jessica Aldrich, whom he adored.



Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; brother, David; and parents. Left to treasure his memory are his children, Debbie Laycock, Kathy (Bob) Marquardt, and Jim (Shelly) Mast; his grandchildren, Mason, Paige, Laura, Bobby, Ryan, Justin, Braden, Alex, and Mackenzie; and his great-grandchildren, Bobby and Leah.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to The Ability Center of Greater Toledo, www.abilitycenter.org.



A Celebration of Joe's life will be held on July 6, 2019, 1:00 pm at the Marquardt's home for all who knew him.



Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 4, 2019