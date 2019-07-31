Home

Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-8631
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Apostolic Christian Church
Joseph P. Croy

Joseph P. Croy Obituary
Joseph P. Croy

Joseph P. Croy, 77, died peacefully at home on July 30, 2019. Joe worked at the Metroparks for many years.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel G. Croy

Surviving is his wife, Mary, sister in-law, Kathleen (Steve) Warrington and brother-in-law, Michael Whittaker; nephews Keith and Mark and niece, Angela.

Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. (at Woodley Rd.) on Friday from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Apostolic Christian Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the .

Published in The Blade from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
