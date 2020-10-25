Joseph P. Rozanski, Jr.
Joseph P. Rozanski, Jr., 87, of Toledo, passed away on October 20, 2020. He was born on January 9, 1933, to Joseph and Pearl (Jagodzinski) Rozanski, Sr. in Toledo. Joseph served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He attended the University of Toledo and received his bachelor's in education. Joseph was a dedicated civics and American Government teacher at Central Catholic High School from 1965 to 2005. He also managed their bookstore for many years. Joseph enjoyed golfing and fishing.
Joseph was preceded in death by his loving wife, Theresa and son, Terrence. He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Joette Rozanski; nieces, Susette (David) Malak-McNutt and their children, Jeremiah McNutt and Angela (Austin) Rasar, Luanne (William) Brausieck-Haley and their children, Nathan (Melissa) and Aaron Haley; nephews, Melvin (Heidi) Malak Jr. and their sons, Taylor (Katie), Alexander and John Malak, Paul Malak and his son, Jesse Malak, Kurt (Sandy) Brausieck, and Alan Malak and his son, Harrison Malak; 5 great nieces and 3 great nephews; his cousin, John Jagodzinski; and many friends especially, Ron Pilatowski, Mary Sue Timar, and the lunch group from Central Catholic High School.
Visitation with social distancing will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy., beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Services at 2:30 p.m. in the mortuary. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be directed to the American Leukemia Society
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com
