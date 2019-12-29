|
Joseph (Joe) Paradysz
Joseph (Joe) Paradysz age 78 of Toledo passed away peacefully in his home on December 27, 2019 surrounded by his good friends and health care providers that made sure he had the best of care.
Joe was born in Holyoke, MA on December 15, 1941 to John and Lillian (Bushy) Paradysz. His father John was a machinist and his mother was a homemaker. Joe moved to Toledo as a teenager.
Joe was a self taught man of many talents, there wasn't a machine made he couldn't operate. Because of his hard work and compassion he made a lot of dreams come true. Joe started his first business Paradise Pools and Supplies in 1974, in a small store front on Secor Road, before moving it to 5457 Secor Rd. With referrals from his existing customer, who became his friends, Joe became a household name for Gunite swimming pools. In 1977 to better serve his customers, Joe added Unlimited Concrete which gave him his own concrete batch plant behind Paradise Pools. Because of its growth he moved the company to N. Detroit and Stateline Rd. He opened another company Toledo Trucking in 1989 and now had a one stop shop for the building needs of his customers.
Joe always wanted to develop and own his own golf course, in 1994 that dream came true with the opening of Sandwedge Golf Course in Ottawa Lake, MI. He became an avid golfer making the golf course a place where you had fun and wanted to be. Joe loved animals of all kinds, but his favorite was his dogs and cats. Collecting classic cars was a passion of Joe's, his first being a 1958 Corvette. He enjoyed traveling to the Big "E". This was held in Springfield, MA and was the place where all the New England States came together to show off what there states were known for. Joe also visited with his mother Lillian and Aunt Mae who resided there. Joe also enjoyed traveling in the United States and also took a cruise with friends to Aruba that he really enjoyed. His smile was infectious, big and bright. It warmed his heart and brought him joy when other people smiled too.
Joe was preceded in death by his infant son; father, John T. Paradysz; brother, John T. Paradysz and his mother, Lillian.
He is survived by his brother, Gary Paradysz of Florida; son, Joseph Michael Paradysz; grand children, Lydia and Josh Paradysz and great Grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. followed by his entombment next to his mother at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020