(News story) Joseph Paradysz, a longtime business owner who worked his whole life in Toledo and achieved his dream of building his own golf course, died Dec. 27 at his home in Ottawa Lake, Mich. He was 78.
Mr. Paradysz lost both of his legs to diabetes and had stage four renal failure at the end of his life, said Dan Pietras, Mr. Paradysz's former employee, former neighbor, caretaker, and good friend. Born on Dec. 15, 1941, in Holyoke, Mass., to John and Lillian Paradysz, Mr. Paradysz came to Toledo when he was 17 years old.
"He was a great guy," Mr. Pietras said. "Very infectious smile. He was a very likable man."
He never really had a college education, Mr. Pietras said, but he was a hard worker and immensely talented. He started Paradise Pools and Supplies in 1971 and eventually became a household name for Gunite swimming pools. In 1976, he started a concrete company, Unlimited Concrete, and opened Toledo Trucking in 1990.
Mr. Paradysz was the kind of person who always had to be working, Mr. Pietras said. The two met in 1979 when Mr. Paradysz was looking for employees who could do a little of everything and Mr. Pietras fit the bill. They were also neighbors while Mr. Paradysz lived in Toledo, on Secor Road, across from his pool supplies business.
In 1994, he realized his lifelong dream when he opened Sand Wedge Golf Course in Ottawa Lake, Mich. Mr. Paradysz wasn't an avid golfer, Mr. Pietras said, but he got hooked on the sport early on and always made sure to save his Sunday afternoons for the golf course.
At Sand Wedge, with his talent for operating heavy machinery, he did the construction himself, Mr. Pietras said. He planted the trees, dug the water lines, and built the clubhouse. He bought a house in Ottawa Lake, near his golf course, then downsized to a smaller house with a larger lot for his classic car collection.
"He was an avid car collector," Mr. Pietras said.
He also loved animals, particularly his dogs and cats, traveled throughout the country, and took cruises. In July, when he became very ill, he asked Mr. Pietras for help, and Mr. Pietras became the person who took him to dialysis appointments three times a week, helped him get groceries, and helped take care of him at home along with several other friends and family members.
"He had the best caring crew taking care of him," Mr. Pietras said.
He is survived by his brother, Gary Paradysz of Florida; son, Joseph Michael Paradysz; grandchildren, Lydia and Josh Paradysz; and great-grandchildren.
Family will receive guests from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Urbanski Funeral Home, 5055 Secor Road. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday in the same location and will be followed by his burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 30, 2019