Joseph Patrick Maxwell passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his home in Honor, MI, with family at his side. Joe was born on December 16, 1944, in Toledo, OH, to his parents, Joseph W. and Faye L. Maxwell.



Joe attended Devilbiss High School, in Toledo, where he excelled in swimming and baseball, graduating in 1962. He married Barbara A. Maxwell on November 15, 1984, the opening day of hunting season.



Joe was a true sportsman. He loved fishing and hunting. His true passion was golfing. Joe was a member of several golf clubs in the Toledo area. He also traveled many times to South Carolina and northern Michigan with his many golfing buddies. During a trip to South Carolina in 1985, Joe shot a hole in one at Oyster Bay Golf Club.



As a member of the Morenci and Benzie Sportsman Club he enjoyed skeet, trap and archery. Among his many hobbies, Joe was a gunsmith, working out of his garage at home. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA. Joe was an avid reader who enjoyed American history. He would read almost anything he could get his hands on.



Joe was a lifelong resident of Toledo, Ohio, until moving to Morenci, MI, in 1993. After 44 years of service at Bohl Equipment he moved to Honor, MI, along with his wife Barbara. While living in Honor, Joe worked summers at Lake Township Park as an attendant. For several years Joe and Barbara enjoyed spending winters in Lillian, AL.



In addition to his loving wife, Barbara; Joe is survived by his sons, Joseph (Laura) Maxwell, Poulsbo, WA, David Maxwell, Toledo, Ohio; grandsons, Justin Maxwell and Joshua (Emerald Ann) Maxwell, Port Orchard, WA; along with many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister, Gloria Cowgill. Joe loved dogs, his fur babies, Cookie, Midnight, Duffy and Pippi, preceded him across the Rainbow Bridge.



Joe's family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers from Heartland Hospice and Benzie Senior Resources for the loving care they gave to Joe during his last several months.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania, OH. Contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice, Benzie Senior Resources and/or Benzie Area Christian Neighbors.





