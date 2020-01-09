|
|
Joseph R. Refi
Joseph R. Refi, age 82, of Toledo went to heaven December 7, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Joseph was born October 8, 1937 to Joseph and Bertha Refi.
Joseph is survived by his loving companion Pat Birr; daughter Christine (Rusty) Wiells; sons John (Lori) Refi, Joseph (Sandra) Refi; step-son, Larry (Carol) Bowers; sisters, Marcella Duwve, Pat (Richard) Szymanski and Carol Wesley; brothers-in-law, Jim DuPre and Jim Simon; nephew Rick (Nancy) Birr; niece Tammy (John) Boellner; grandchildren and a host of other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; wife Thelma "Terrie" Refi; sisters, Barbara DuPre and Sharon Simon.
Memorial service will be held January 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Toledo Memorial Park Chapel of Peace presided by Father Francis Speier.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 9, 2020