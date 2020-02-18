Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Joseph Ramon "Ray" Fernandez


1941 - 2020
Joseph Ramon "Ray" Fernandez Obituary
Joseph "Ray" Ramon Fernandez

Joseph "Ray" Ramon Fernandez, age 78, of Maumee, passed away February 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born September 1, 1941, in Brooklyn, NY, to Belarmino and Louise (Surra) Fernandez. Ray attended NYU and graduated from The University of Toledo with his Bachelor's degree in Business. He was employed by the former Doehler Jarvis in Human Resources. He turned a hobby of watch collecting into an occupation.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Kathy Fernandez; children, Nikki Dahms, Jason (Lama) Fernandez and Carmen (Greg) Sams; grandchildren, Shelby and Taylor Dahms, Jake, Sam and Maya Fernandez, Nancy and AJ Sams. He was a 2nd Dad to everyone he met. Ray loved his wife and children fiercely, and loved his grandchildren even more. He was private, but always wanted to be surrounded by his family. Ray taught his family to be strong and independent, but to take care of each other. Family was everything to him. To know him was to love him.

The family will receive guests Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands of St. Louis or in Ray's memory.

To leave a special message for Ray's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
