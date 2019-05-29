Dr. Joseph Sabo, DDS



Dr. Joseph Sabo, D.D.S., was born in Pennsylvania to Mr. Joseph & Hazel Sabo. He graduated from Waite High School in 1947 and went on to the University of Toledo and Ohio State University College of Dentistry. Upon graduation Joseph ["Doc"] served as a captain in the United States Army Dental Corp with 16 months of duty in Korea. After returning from Korea, Doc practiced in the Great Eastern Shopping Center in Northwood, Ohio for 51 years before retiring. Doc and his wife, Bonnie, enjoyed traveling and showing their prize winning dogs throughout retirement.



Doc was a proud member of the Toledo Dental Society, The Ohio State Dental Society and the American Dental Association. He served as a president of the The Key to the Sea Poodle Club and as president of the former Bowling Green Kennel Club. He was also a member of the America Legion as well as several Masonic organizations including: Masonic Yondota Lodge #572, Paragon Lodge #788, Vistula Council #108, Port Lawrence Chapter #76, Eu-Tah Cammandery #66, the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, and the Zenobia Temple. In his years of retirement, Doc also took great joy in participating in his membership at Foundation Stone Church.



Doctor Joseph Sabo passed away, surrounding by loved ones on May, 25, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Bonnie Jean (Carey) Sabo, their beloved bird "Billy Bailey" and dog, "Umi Zoomi," and many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant son.



Visitors will be received at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10am-12pm. Funeral Service is at noon with interment at Lake Township Cemetery, immediately following the service.



www.egglestonmeinert.com





Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019