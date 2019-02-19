Joseph Shible



Joseph Shible, age 89, of Fayette, Ohio died Sunday February 17, 2019. He was born on February 21, 1929 in Toledo to Louis Edsel Shible and Mildred Shible, where he was raised. He joined the Marine Corps, where he was a private, MP. After leaving the military, he started his own small trucking company, which he owned and operated for 30 years. Following that he operated another company delivering small packages. He enjoyed driving and never wanted to stop, working until he was 87 years old. In his younger years he enjoyed leading the Boy Scouts with his brother Leo and also enjoyed riding motorcycles. In his later years his hobbies became going to auctions and antiquing.



Joseph was married three times. With his first wife Dottie, he had children, Rita Patton (Lee), Marsha Bedford (James), David Shible (deceased), Beverly Conway and Pamela Van. With his second wife Pat, he had children, Sherry Carter, Marilyn Burkhardt (deceased, spouse Alfred), Samuel Shible (Kim), Julie Lipman (Bill) and Jo S. Duke (Michael). His third marriage was to Janet Shible. He had 19 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. His siblings were Mindal (deceased), Sam (deceased), Madalyn and Leo (deceased). He was also preceded in death by his parents.



Services and interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Beth Shalom Cemetery, 520 Otter Creek Rd. Oregon, OH. 43616. Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)535-5840.



www.wickfh.com



www.wickfh.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary