Services Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services 319 West Madison Street Gibsonburg , OH 43431 (419) 637-2026 Visitation 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services 319 W. Madison St Gibsonburg , OH View Map Lying in State 10:00 AM Shiloh United Methodist Church Service 11:00 AM Shiloh United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Sleek Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph "Ray" Sleek

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) HELENA, Ohio - Joseph "Ray" Sleek, a fiddler who with his identically attired band of brothers, family members, and friends played their brand of country and bluegrass music for audiences from the 1950s onward, died Friday in his Sandusky County home. He was 83.



He had a lung disease, his wife, Sue, said.



The farewell performance by Mr. Sleek and the Sleek Brothers Band came at the 2018 Sandusky County Fair in August. Mr. Sleek, the oldest brother, thanked the crowd for their support.



"I know it was hard for him to say this is the last," said his son, Jim Sleek, 60, who first played drums with the Sleek Brothers Band at age 12.



The elder Mr. Sleek and his brothers grew up on a farm near Kansas, Ohio, in Seneca County and formed the band in 1954. His mother gave him her father's fiddle, which by then had just one string. Their sister Ada Mae took guitar lessons and afterward showed her brothers what she learned.



A friend of their father's demonstrated how to form chords and change keys.



"They all played by ear," his wife said. "They'd go home and play and practice, and it's an amazing thing."



The brothers had a regular weekend engagement at Rollersville Tavern and were known for playing square dances early on.



"They took a twist of the bluegrass and mixed it with the country of the time. I'm talking the late '50s and '60s," his son said.



Mr. Sleek liked the bluegrass fiddling style of Kenny Baker and the physical bandstand presence of Mack Magaha, who played with Porter Wagoner.



"Dad always enjoyed dancing around and just having fun playing his fiddle," his son said. "He didn't think he was that great a fiddle player, but everybody who listened to him thought he was dynamic.



"My dad loved to see smiling faces when he played his fiddle," his son said. "The people knew they would have fun."



About 1970, the band started playing wedding receptions and other functions. About 1980, courtesy of his son, the band got a bus for touring -- named Orange Blossom Special, after Mr. Sleek's featured number.



The band played widely across Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. They opened for big-name acts - the Oak Ridge boys "treated us like family," Jim Sleek said - and recorded several albums.



"It was always fun. They as brothers, they bonded," his son said. "There was more laughter. I think that's why people came out, and we'd play to standing room many times."



Matching western attire was the rule, from hats to boots.



"People from all over, not just Ohio, loved seeing us come off the bus dressed alike," his son said.



He was born July 10, 1935, in Imler, Pa., to Ardella and William Sleek. The family later relocated to Seneca County. Mr. Sleek attended Risingsun Schools and helped on the farm.



"He didn't graduate. In those days, you quit school, and you went to work to help," his wife said.



He retired in 1997 from the Sunshine Biscuit Co. in Fremont, where for 33 years he made the cheese for Cheez-It crackers.



Mr. Sleek was a longtime usher at Shiloh United Methodist Church.



Surviving are his wife, Suzanne "Sue" Sleek; son, Jim Sleek; daughters, Brenda Frisby, Tanya Lindsley. and Angie Ruth; sisters, Ada Mae Meyers and Nancy Biddle; brothers, Tony, Gene, Earl, and Ned Sleek; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home, Gibsonburg, Ohio. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Shiloh United Methodist Church, where the body will be after 10 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to ProMedica Hospice, Shiloh United Methodist Church, or a .



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries