Joseph SowaJoseph Sowa, age 83 passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2020. He was born in Glassport, PA on June 8, 1936 to Stanley and Mary Sowa. He married Mary Agnes Vossel on May 28, 1960. He proudly served in the National Guard and received an Honorable Discharge on October 4, 1963. He and Mary moved to Perrysburg, Ohio in 1963 and he worked at Steel City Lumber until 1965 when he began working as a conductor for the Pennsylvania railroad, later known as Conrail. He retired from there in 1998. He loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed working out at St. Luke's Heart Rehab and the Rossford Recreation Center, going to the casino, traveling and having coffee with his friends. He also enjoyed his lunches with the St. Luke's rehab group and the retired railroaders.He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary; children, Paula Sowa-Kennedy of Bowling Green, OH and Joseph (Deborah) Sowa of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, William and Benjamin Kennedy and Spencer and Sydney Sowa.Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cecilia; and brother, Stanley.Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford, OH 43460 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. where strict social distancing guidelines will be followed. A private funeral service will follow in the funeral home. Interment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery in Perrysburg.