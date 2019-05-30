|
Joseph "Scotty" Sulaica
Joseph "Scotty" Sulaica passed away Sunday May 26, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice Residence at the age of 59.
Scotty is preceded in death by his mother Mary Trzonkowski and sister Stacy Stieben; he is survived by his sons Joseph (Lisa Bocanegra) Sulaica, Jr., Pablo Sulaica and Sammy (Sarah Christ) Stieben; significant other Darlene Saunders; and grandchildren Joseph III, Berta, Dominic, Bella, Pablo Jr. and Sammy Jr..
Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Thursday from 3 – 8 PM with a scripture service at 7:30 PM. Funeral prayers will be offered Friday morning at 9:15 in the funeral home followed by Funeral Mass in Holy Rosary Cathedral 2535 Collingwood Blvd. at 10 AM followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019