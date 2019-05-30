Home

Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Castillo Funeral Home
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH
Prayer Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:15 AM
Castillo Funeral Home
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Cathedral
2535 Collingwood Blvd.
Joseph "Scotty" Sulaica


Joseph "Scotty" Sulaica Obituary
Joseph "Scotty" Sulaica

Joseph "Scotty" Sulaica passed away Sunday May 26, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice Residence at the age of 59.

Scotty is preceded in death by his mother Mary Trzonkowski and sister Stacy Stieben; he is survived by his sons Joseph (Lisa Bocanegra) Sulaica, Jr., Pablo Sulaica and Sammy (Sarah Christ) Stieben; significant other Darlene Saunders; and grandchildren Joseph III, Berta, Dominic, Bella, Pablo Jr. and Sammy Jr..

Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Thursday from 3 – 8 PM with a scripture service at 7:30 PM. Funeral prayers will be offered Friday morning at 9:15 in the funeral home followed by Funeral Mass in Holy Rosary Cathedral 2535 Collingwood Blvd. at 10 AM followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019
