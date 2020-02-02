|
|
Joseph T. Snyder
Joseph T. Snyder, age 65, of Toledo, passed away January 24, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio-Perrysburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Mary. Joseph is survived by his brothers, George & Thomas; children, Joey, Angela, and Jessica.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.
American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020