Joseph W. Hrabovsky


1929 - 2019
Joseph W. Hrabovsky, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born February 19, 1929 in Toledo. Joe was a U.S. Army Air Corp veteran and served in Occupied Japan after the war. He retired from LOF. Joe enjoyed golf, fishing and winter trips to Ft. Meyers Beach, FL. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Joe lovingly cared for his wife, Donna during her illness.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Becky Hrabovsky; son, Joseph (Maricarol) Hrabovsky, and many nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his parents, Andrew and Anna (Staraceck) Hrabovsky; sisters, Mary, Anna, Josephine, Johanna and Margaret; brothers, Andrew, Paul, and John; niece, Karen East.

There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Freck Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
