Joseph W. Sheahan
Joe Sheahan passed away unexpectedly in Jacksonville, FL, at the age of 70, after several years of declining health. Born in Toledo, OH, to William and Eileen (Madden) Sheahan, he received his MS in Hydrogeology from the University of Toledo. Before retiring to FL, he was the owner of Ground Water Solutions, Inc., a consulting firm in Lansing, MI, where he resided for 20 years.
Joe was always quick with a handshake and a joke, often about his proud Irish heritage. Never one to mince words, he did not suffer fools gladly, but his heart was pure gold. His amazing talents traversed the spectrum from the artistic to the technical. He could fix anything, and reveled in the chance to learn and research new skills along the way. Then he would regale you with a story about the process!
The loves of his life were his daughter, Megan (Lansing, MI);his newly-wed wife, Martha (Marti) Wilmering; all things in, on, around or about water; and Volvo 1600's.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Tom (Laurie). He leaves behind his loving wife, Marti Wilmering; his daughter, Megan Sheahan; sister, Jeanne Gerson (Rick Oliff); brother Mark (Cindy) Sheahan; and other family.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019