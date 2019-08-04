The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sunset House Community Room
4020 Indian Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Josephine Agnes "Josie" Berry


1926 - 2019
Josephine Agnes "Josie" Berry Obituary
Josephine Agnes "Josie" Berry

Josephine Agnes Berry, age 93, of Toledo, died July 18, 2019 at Sunset House. She was born May 15, 1926 in Swanton to the late Marion and Mildred (Jacobs) Welch. Josephine was employed for more than 25 years in the records office at the University of Toledo Scott Park Campus. In her free time she enjoyed playing Bunco with her friends, doing yoga and aerobics, volunteering at St. Luke's Hospital and attending Sunday Mass with the Sylvania Franciscan Sisters. She will be remembered as a kind, loving and supportive mother.

Surviving is her son, Richard "Dick" Berry; nieces, Ashley Wilson, Cathy Banachowski and Sherry Pringle; and nephew, Larry Gearig.

Her husband, Richard Berry, and two sisters, Virginia and Violet, also preceded Josephine in death.

A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the Sunset House Community Room, 4020 Indian Road, Toledo, OH 43506. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Sunset House Employee Fund or Ashanti Hospice.

Dick would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sunset House and Ashanti Hospice for their gracious and compassionate care.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 4, 2019
