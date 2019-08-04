Home

Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Josephine Breen


1930 - 2019
Josephine Breen Obituary
Josephine Breen

Josephine Breen, 89, of Toledo, passed away on August 1, 2019 at Waterville Healthcare. She was born on April 26, 1930 to Harry and Dorothy (Laughery) Anderson in Pataskala, OH. Jo was a housekeeper at the Miracle Mile Apartments for 23 years. Josephine enjoyed doing puzzles and loved spending time with her family. Her family was the most important thing in her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Floyd Breen; sister, Betty Bennett; twin brother, Jim Anderson; brothers, Hadley Bean, Richard Bean and Donald Bean.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Betty (Vernon) Wells, Dorothy Bartlett, Kathy (Donald) Hale, Albert Breen; 14 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Friends will be received on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 3:00 pm until the start of funeral services at 7:00 pm at the Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, 3500 Navarre Ave. Oregon, Ohio (419-691-6768). Online condolences for Josephine's family may be made at

hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
