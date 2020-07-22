1/1
Josephine M. Adams
1922 - 2020
Josephine M. Adams

Josephine M. Adams, age 98, passed away July 19, 2020 at home. One of 12 children, Josephine was born April 18, 1922 in Corning, Ohio to Casper and Margaret (Duffy) Nash. She married Arthur T. Adams July 3, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio and together they moved to Toledo. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she prioritized family and church. Josephine and Arthur were founding members of Christ the King Church where she volunteered until a few years ago. Josephine was not only a great cook, but she also will be remembered by many for her baking. Her specialty was pie. Apple, peach, or blueberry pie, whichever she made it was exceptional. She loved traveling with her husband Arthur, whether it was out of the country for his work or to her granddaughter's horse shows, she enjoyed it all.

Surviving are her loving daughter Mary (James) Lillie; grandsons James Lillie II and Christopher Lillie; granddaughters Melissa Adams and Sarah (John) Jackson. Also surviving are 2 great-grandchildren Alexander (Maria)Fick and Addyson Adams. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Arthur, 11 brothers and sisters and her son Richard.

Josephine's Life Celebration will begin Monday July 27, 2020 at Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, 419-475-5055, where visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Her funeral will continue at noon in Christ the King Church. Interment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio. Contributions are preferred to Christ the King Catholic Church Capital Campaign.

July 23, 2020
Mary so sorry to hear about your mom. What a great lady I have wonderful memories of her over the years as we raised our children Love to u and your family
Paula Cousino
Friend
July 22, 2020
We (in 4H) all loved Gramma Jo. I had the pleasure of sitting with her from time to time. She always spoke her mind and had the funniest replies to any questions. I loved her coleslaw!!!!! I will miss her!
Kathy Holter
Friend
