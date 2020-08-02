Josephine McLaughlin
On July 24 2020, Josephine died quietly, with her son at her side, and her favorite 1940's big band music playing in the background.
She was born Josephine Marcella Krantz, May 14 1926, in Toledo, to Henry John & Mary Leahy Krantz. Graduating from Notre Dame Academy in 1944, she also attended Mary Manse College. In 1949, she wed the love of her life, Jerry McLaughlin, and they remained married until his death in 2003.
Jo was a devoted mother, and an active member of the E.L. Bowsher High School band and athletic boosters. She also worked for Kroger grocery stores for 25 years.
She traveled extensively with her family, and accompanied Jerry to a variety of his Shrine events after his retirement. Among her other activities were the Salesian Club, Maumee Elks, Today and Beyond Grief group, the Red Hat Society, and Catholic War Veterans. She volunteered for a variety of organizations, and in her remains spare time, loved to sit with a good book or play cards with her friends.
She was another member of our greatest generation, and truly displayed her courage and strength while caring for her sister and husband during the last few years of their respective lives.
Josephine is now reunited with her parents; brother Walter, sister Mary Ellen, and devoted husband of 53 years, Jerry. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Brian (Ann) of Purcellville VA, granddaughters Laura & Paige (Cameron), and great-granddaughter Charlotte.
Thanks to the aid of many wonderful people, Jo was able to maintain independent living well into her 92nd year. She left behind a note to share with them.
To my friends and neighbors; thanks to each and every one of you for your kindness and thoughtfulness. Taking me grocery shopping, to doctor appointments, luncheons, rides etc.
You've been appreciated more than words can say. God bless, and love to all,
Your friend Jo.
The family also wishes to thank the Memory Care Unit at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, Josephine's home for the last year. They made for a very warm and pleasant living environment.
Additionally, the Hospice of Northwest Ohio provided compassionate and wonderful care to Jo (and her son) during her final days.
There will be no visitation or large funeral service. Jo would've rather that a smaller group of those closest to her got together, and remembered the fun times we've had with her. This will be arranged at a future date.
Meanwhile her ashes will be scattered in several places of sentimental significance.
Anyone wishing to make a monetary contribution in Jo's name may give to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter or The Toledo Humane Society.
Aside from that, just look around and find someone in greater need than yourself, extend an act of kindness to them, and know that Jo is smiling down from up above.
