|
|
Josephine "Jo" Pisano
Josephine "Jo" Pisano, 89, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. She was born in Toledo on April 2, 1930 to Girolamo "James" and Vincenza "Mary" (Maiorana) Peraino. She married Antonio "Tony" Pisano in Salerno, Italy on Oct. 5, 1947.
Jo spent most of her life as a homemaker, while assisting with her husband's business, before returning to work full-time at Lucas County Schools for 12 years after her two children were grown.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Pisano Kowalski, her sister, Frances Halpin and brother, Michael Peraino. Jo is survived by her son, Tony (Cindy) Jr and six grandchildren; Anthony Pisano III, Michael (Stephanie) Pisano, Jennifer Pisano, Monica Kowalski, Lisa Kowalski, and Joanna Kowalski; great-grandson, Theo Pisano; and son-in-law, Richard Kowalski.
Visitation will be from 3 – 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13 at Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd. Funeral Mass will be at Little Flower Church on Saturday, December 14, at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to New Creation Community Church.
www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade on Dec. 12, 2019