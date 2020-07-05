Joshua A. "Josh" Bernard
12/15/1982 - 06/23/2020
Joshua A. "Josh" Bernard, age 37, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.
Josh was Director of Information Technology for OBS Financial for 17 years. He loved technology from an early age, building his first computer at age 14. The owner of the computer store where he purchased the components was so impressed with his knowledge that he asked him to get a work permit and offered him a job. Josh devoted time late into the night learning advancements in technology to find better ways of doing things in order to help others. Josh also loved traveling, flying his drone, music and movies, but most of all spending time with his many friends and family and being "Uncle Pooh" to his friends' little girls whom he loved dearly.
Josh was preceded in death by his father, Jack L. Bernard; grandmother, Ellen Renaux; and cousin, Rogier Renaux, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Cinda; brother, Chad; niece, Allison; uncle, Rogier (Barbara) Renaux; aunt, Karen Warren; and fur-baby, Ripley.
A celebration of Josh's life will be held at a date yet to be determined due to COVID concerns.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society, Family House or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Josh will be terribly missed, but always in our hearts.
"Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy."