Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Joshua Diamond Garcia


1988 - 2020
Joshua Diamond Garcia Obituary
Joshua Diamond Garcia

Joshua Garcia, 31, of Oregon, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1988 in Toledo, Ohio to Jose Garcia and Beatriz Salas. Josh was a 2011 graduate of Clay High School and worked as a project manager for Maumee Bay Turf Center. Josh was a good, caring person with a heart of gold. He helped anyone in need. Josh was happy all the time, which was evident by his constant smiling, laughing and joking around. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.

Josh is survived by his daughter, Summer Garcia; parents, Jose and Beatriz; siblings, Pedro (Nacole) Buenrostro, Jason Buenrostro, Jose (Sara) Garcia III, Beatriz Garcia and Mateo Garcia; best friend and cousin, Angelo Herrera; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. where a time of sharing will take place at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the family.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
