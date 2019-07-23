The Blade Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Joshua Keith "Josh" Stone


1989 - 2019
Joshua Keith "Josh" Stone Obituary
Joshua "Josh" Keith Stone

Joshua "Josh" Keith Stone, age 29, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 22, 1989. Josh was a graduate of Rossford High School where he was active in both football and wrestling. He would later continue on with his education at the University of Toledo, where he earned his Associates Degree in Business Management and his Bachelors in Applied Organizational Technology graduating Magna Cum Laude. Josh was very proud of his time in the service, serving in the 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry, 1st Armored Division and 3rd Bulldog BDE of the United States Army. He also supervised and trained other soldiers in combat operations, he operated and maintained a variety of combat weapons, equipment and vehicles and worked in the role of 42A/Human Resources Specialist. He enjoyed playing video games, watching movies, listening to music, watching the Green Bay Packers and was an avid Michigan Wolverines fan. Most of all, Josh loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his daughter Megan.

Josh is survived by his loving wife, Rebekah; daughter, Megan; father, Philip (Marina) Stone; 3 half siblings, many cousins and the family dog, Daisy. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; brother, Zachary Stone and aunt, Patricia.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-800pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Road, Rossford, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Friday July 26, 2019 in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Megan Stone Scholarship Fund, C/O any 5/3 Bank or Support for the Stone Family Go-Fund Me Account. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from July 23 to July 24, 2019
