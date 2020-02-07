Home

Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
5:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
Joshua Mack


1988 - 2020
Joshua Mack Obituary
Joshua Mack

Joshua Allen Mack passed away unexpectedly in his home on February 4, 2020, at the age of 31. He was born August 11, 1988, in Toledo and graduated from Start High School in 2006. Josh went on to trade school and he completed his NECA Residential Wireman training in June 2008. He was a member of IBEW Local No. 8 and worked at Regent Electric, Inc..

Josh enjoyed painting, woodworking and he had a passion for cars.

He was preceded in death by Papaws Lowell Eugene Mack, Sr. and Jesse C. Bailey and Uncle Bobbie Keith Mack. Josh is survived by his parents, David V. and Laura O. Cobb; Mamaw Carrie A. Bailey; brother, Jason (Amy) Cobb; sisters, Heidi (Daniel) Sanchez and Brittany Kocher; nieces, Taylor Sanchez, Ryanne Cobb and Jelena Sanchez and nephew, Tyler Cobb.

His family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Saturday after 1 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 5 PM.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2020
