Joshua Michael Cessna
Joshua Michael Cessna, 34, of Temperance, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born in Toledo on May 19, 1985; son of Donna (Joe) Weiser and Michael Cessna. He was a loving father to Audrey and Isaac who will miss him dearly. Josh worked many years at his family's restaurant as head chef; a job in which he excelled.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo (419-841-2422). A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Bedford Alliance Church, 8645 Jackman Road, Temperance, MI 48182 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for the care of Josh's children, Audrey and Isaac. Online memorials may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020