Joshua N. Barnes
Joshua N. Barnes, 29, of Hilliard, Ohio, formerly of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. He was born March 21, 1991, in Toledo, Ohio, to John and Jane (Soldwish) Barnes.
Joshua graduated from Sylvania Southview in 2009 where he played football and hockey. One of his proudest accomplishments was being on the 2008 state championship football team. Growing up Joshua enjoyed playing hockey at Tam O'Shanter on the teams his grandfather sponsored and his father coached.
Joshua attended Owens Community College and Bowling Green State University, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and studied automotive service management. He enjoyed his job working at Bob Caldwell Jeep Ram in Columbus, Ohio. His motto in his work was growing trusted relationships with his customers and co-workers.
Joshua is survived by his parents, John and Jane; brother, Jacob; as well as his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and great grandma. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents.
Visitation for Joshua will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 North Main Street, Sylvania, Ohio, from 3:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 11:00 am at Reeb Funeral Home, with viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Toledo Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
. Envelopes are available at the funeral home or you may donate online at donate.lls.org
.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful medical staff at The James Cancer Center for their compassion and care during Joshua's Journey. The family is also grateful to the Springfield Twp. Fire Dept. Local 3544, the 180th ANGFD and the Springfield Teachers Association for all of their support. Online condolences towww.reebfuneralhome.com