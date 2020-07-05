Josie Ann HereviaJosie Ann Herevia, age 27, of Toledo, passed away June 26, 2020. She was born September 12, 1992 in Toledo to Reynaldo "Ray" Herevia and Jennifer (Davidson) Ruiz.She was a member of Cedar Creek Church, where she took her kids for Sunday Services. Josie enjoyed cooking, baking, and being outdoors; especially camping, boating, campfires and going to see the fireworks. In her free time she treasured spending time with her family and had a special bond with her siblings. Most of all she loved taking family trips to Cedar Point, the Toledo Zoo, and Mackinac Island, where she walked the 5 mile bridge.Josie's whole world was Nick and her children. She adored the time she spent playing with her children and loved to hear their laugh. She will be remembered as a kind hearted, loving caregiver who would do anything for anyone. Her sense of humor and love of life will never be forgotten. She had an unforgettable and contagious laugh that will always be remembered by her loved ones.She is survived by her loving spouse and best friend, Nicholas "Nick" Stevens; children, Nicholas, Gabriella and Olivia Stevens; father, Reynaldo "Ray" Herevia; mother, Jennifer Ruiz; siblings, Zachary, Joshua, and Jacob Herevia, Summer Ruiz, Stephanie and Brittany Koback; grandmother, Sandra Davidson; mother-in-law, Lisa (James Baker) Garry-Wilson; father-in-law, Ronald Stevens; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.Josie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas "Paco" Davidson, Jose David and Eduviges Francisca Herevia; and brother, Stevie Koback.The family will receive guests Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300).Memorial contributions may be made to Josie's children or to assist the family with funeral expenses, in care of Lisa Garry-Wilson.To leave a special message for Josie's family, please visit: