Joy J. Perry



Joy Perry, 82, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully on May 3rd, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 11th 1936 to Aurthur and Hazel (Drouillard) Poelke in Milwaukee, WI.



Joy was a proud graduate of Waite High School and enjoyed being active with her children when they attended her alma mater. Joy married Harold Perry on May 21st 1955 and spent 48 years together where they raised three children. Joy was a very active lady and a constant supporter of her children's dreams. They spent many summers camping together at Natural Spring's Campground and at Harrison Lake. Joy often talked about all the wonderful memories they made during those summers.



Joy and her husband ran Our Place Ceramics and Joy taught china painting and ceramics to many people over the years. Joy participated in the East Toledo Christmas Parade, where every year she looked forward to playing Mrs. Claus. Joy was also a member of the all ladies band "Kitchenetts". As her kids got older Joy began traveling with Ilona's Senior Bus Tours. She enjoyed the many trips and wonderful people she was able to meet. Joy loved creating things. She was always up for the challenge when she needed to create backdrops for her daughter's dance recitals. She loved Pretty Punch embroidery and spent many hours creating things to share with her family. All of her grandchildren and great grandchildren received personalize towels from "MiMi". Joy's happiest moments were when she was surrounded by her loving family. Whether it was swimming and cooking out, playing cards, camping, or just watching the Pittsburg Steelers games, she loved every moment she had with each of them.



Joy was welcomed into heaven by her parents, her husband Harold, and grandson Arthur James. Left to cherish her memories are children, Tom Perry (Colleen), Diane Magee (Bill), Joe Perry (Lori); grandchildren, Mindy Hampshire (Brad), Sarah Watson (Myles), Angie Magee, Nicole Perry (Fiancé Branden), Paul Magee, Alex Perry (Kelsey), Mackenzie and Mason Veler; great grandchildren, Calvin Perry, Kaden, Tyler, and Hallie Hampshire, as well as many friends and extended family. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers at Parkcliffe Community at Northwood and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care and support.



Family and friends will be received from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday May 5, 2019, at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon OH. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the funeral home followed by burial at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury OH. Those planning an expression of sympathy in Joy's name may take the form of a contribution to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences can be left at



Hoeflingerfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on May 4, 2019