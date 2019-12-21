|
Joy L. Hines
Joy (Crom) Hines passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 at Ohio Living – Swan Creek with her family by her side. Joy was born on November 11, 1931 to Orville and Mildred Crom in Toledo, Ohio. Later, she moved to McClure, Ohio where she met the love of her life, Galen Hines. Joy and Galen were married on February 5, 1950 and together raised four children.
A long-time resident of South Toledo, Joy was an avid reader who also enjoyed playing the piano. But Joy's greatest accomplishment was her role as devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Joy enjoyed hosting family and friends for holidays and summer gatherings. Additionally, Joy served as the bookkeeper for Galen's business, Quality Concrete Construction, Inc. for over 30 years. In June 2014, at the age of 82, Joy realized a lifelong goal of joining the Catholic Church. True to her name, Joy was really a "Joy to the World".
Preceded in death by Galen and their son Thomas, Joy is survived by sons Timothy (Linda) Hines and Terence (Theresa) Hines, and daughter Tamara (BJ) Claus. Survived also by grandchildren Candice (JP) La Framboise, Lauren (Geoff) Box, Christopher Hines, Sarah Hines, Katherine Claus, Erin Claus, Emily Claus, Grace Hines, Rachel Hines, and great granddaughter, Madison Box.
Special thanks to the administration and staff at Ohio Living -Swan Creek where Joy lived for the past three years and to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice for their love and compassionate care.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Monday, December 23 from 10:00 a.m. -12:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be considered to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns or Ohio Living Life Care. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019