Joy Marie Donley-DeVore
Joy Marie Donley-DeVore, age 61, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Joy was born to Richard and Carolyn (Baker) Donley on July 19, 1958, in Oregon, Ohio. She was a graduate of Waite High School.
Joy had many interests. She was an animal lover, an avid gardener and truly loved anything outdoors. Aunt Joy tried to attend as many of her nieces and nephews sporting events and productions as possible. Always with a word of encouragement. Joy was the person that remembered everyone's birthday, and anniversary. Not only was she the "best aunt", she was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandma, "Mamaw" and friend. Joy had a way to make everyone else feel special.
Joy is survived by her husband, Scott; son, Derek Lawrence; step-children, Meghan (Justin) Keal, Arielle (Cody) Skinner and Bryce DeVore; grandchildren, Brogan, Evie, Odin, Ian and Chloe; mother, Carolyn English; brothers, Pat (Nan), Kenny, Jon, Rex and Tod (Beth); sister, Kay (Ben) Sommers and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard; nephews, Joshie and Jason; and great nephew, Justin.
A fireworks celebration is being planned at a date and location to be determined. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the American Cancer Society.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.