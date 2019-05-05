Resources More Obituaries for Joy Perry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joy Perry

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Joy Perry, a founder of the East Toledo Christmas Parade who became a fixture in the community for her portrayal of Mrs. Claus during its first 37 years, died Friday of longstanding health issues. She was 82.



She had pulmonary fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and other complications, said her daughter, Diane Magee.



"She was creative and fun. She loved to have fun," Ms. Magee said, adding that her mother was a devoted east-sider.



Born in Milwaukee on Aug. 11, 1936, Mrs. Perry graduated from Waite High School in East Toledo.



She and her late husband, Harold Perry, owned Our Place Ceramics in the Hungarian village for many years until the family sold the business. She also taught china painting and ceramics at area senior centers.



Her love for East Toledo inspired her and others to form its Christmas parade. Though inclement weather forced the parade's first-ever cancellation last year, it will be back for its 48th year this holiday season, Denny Fairchild, the parade's chairman, said.



Mr. Fairchild said he was saddened to learn of Mrs. Perry's death. He said he was hoping she would be around for the 50th annual parade two years from now. He said he wanted to honor her lengthy contributions by somehow finding a way for her to participate in one more parade.



"I'm not sure how, but I was determined to do it," Mr. Fairchild said.



Mrs. Perry portrayed Mrs. Claus until health problems limited her mobility.



"She thought that was her calling," Ms. Magee said.



City Councilman Peter Ujvagi, who represents East Toledo, said that for several years Mrs. Perry played Mrs. Claus alongside her husband, who played Santa Claus.



"We all waited for her and her husband to be at the tail end of the parade," Mr. Ujvagi said. "She was a treasure for East Toledo, certainly."



Mr. Ujvagi said there was something special about the way Mrs. Perry "took to the role" and is grateful for the warm, wholesome image she gave thousands of kids over those 37 years, especially youngsters getting their first glimpse of someone portraying the famous Claus couple.



"For those kids in East Toledo, that was a generational experience," he said. "She was a leader in the community."



Said Mr. Fairchild: "She knew what her role was. She was excited about it year after year."



To Ms. Magee, she was a loving mother active in scouting organizations, as a school volunteer, in gardening, and in promoting swimming, hiking, and camping for the family's many summer vacations at Natural Springs campground and at Harrison Lake. She also loved animals, her daughter said.



Mrs. Perry moved into assisted living on May 16, 2018.



Survivors include two sons, Tom Perry and Joe Perry; daughter, Diane Magee; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, where the funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday.



The family requests tributes to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a .



This is a news story by Tom Henry. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6079. Published in The Blade on May 5, 2019